Canada
December 27, 2017 5:35 pm

Fire consumes chicken farm near Regina Beach, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

It is not yet known how many chickens died in a fire at a poultry farm near Regina Beach.

File / Global News
A A

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire Wednesday morning at a chicken farm north of Regina.

Lumsden RCMP said they received a call around 7 a.m. of multiple structures on fire at Pedigree Poultry Farm, near Regina Beach.

READ MORE: Two men charged after throwing ‘Molotov cocktail’ at a home

Thousands of chickens were inside the barns at the time but it is unknown how many died in the fire.

The Regina Beach Fire Department was still on the scene at midday dealing with the fire.

Lumsden RCMP said they will be working with the provincial fire scene examiner as they continue to investigate.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Lumsden RCMP
Pedigree Poultry Farm
Pedigree Poultry Farm Fire
Pedigree Poultry Farm Regina Beach
Regina Beach
Regina Beach Fire Department
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News