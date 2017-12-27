Fire consumes chicken farm near Regina Beach, Sask.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire Wednesday morning at a chicken farm north of Regina.

Lumsden RCMP said they received a call around 7 a.m. of multiple structures on fire at Pedigree Poultry Farm, near Regina Beach.

Thousands of chickens were inside the barns at the time but it is unknown how many died in the fire.

The Regina Beach Fire Department was still on the scene at midday dealing with the fire.

Lumsden RCMP said they will be working with the provincial fire scene examiner as they continue to investigate.