Fire destroys 3 Hudson Bay, Sask. businesses

Fire has destroyed three businesses in Hudson Bay, Sask.

The fire happened Monday evening on Churchill Street in the downtown area.

READ MORE: Woman unaccounted for after Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation house fire

The Hudson Bay Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene for hours battling the blaze.

In a Facebook post, the owners of Hudson Bay Tattoo said their shop and two other businesses – Timeless Treasures and the Cutting Edge – were gutted.

They said one person in an apartment made it out safely and no one else was in the building.

The town’s chamber of commerce is calling it a terrible fire that has devastated the business sector.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Hudson Bay is approximately 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.