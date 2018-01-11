Woman confirmed dead in Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation house fire

Loon Lake RCMP said a woman who was unaccounted for following a house fire on a Saskatchewan First Nation is dead.

The fire on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation happened early Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Body found after house fire on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation

Police said a number of people were able to make it out, but a 32-year-old woman was unaccounted for.

A body was later located by investigators in the burned-out house.

An autopsy on Wednesday by the coroner’s office confirmed it was the remains of the missing woman.

Her name has not been released by police.

READ MORE: Woman unaccounted for after Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation house fire

The cause of the fatal house fire remains under investigation.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is approximately 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.