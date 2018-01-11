Damage estimated at $35K in Saskatoon house fire
An early morning fire at a Saskatoon home caused $35,000 in damage.
The fire at the home located at 218 Ave. I South was called in to the Saskatoon Fire Department on Thursday at 1:22 a.m. CT.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a basement window.
Everyone inside had evacuated before fire crews arrived and a search found the house to be empty.
The fire was located in the kitchen of a basement suite and was brought under control in 14 minutes.
A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental.
No injuries were reported.
