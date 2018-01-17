Crime
January 17, 2018 7:39 pm
Updated: January 18, 2018 6:19 am

Man hospitalized for gunshot wound to leg in North Battleford, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police in North Battleford, Sask., have made an arrest after a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg on Monday.

Battlefords RCMP have made an arrest after a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg earlier this week.

Police were called to a complaint of a gun being fired at a home in the 1600-block of 104th Street in North Battleford, Sask., at around 10:25 p.m. CT on Monday.

A man was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. As of Wednesday, he is still recovering in hospital.

RCMP said their investigation led to the arrest of a 45-year-old North Battleford man.

He was expected to be formally charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

