Man hospitalized for gunshot wound to leg in North Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP have made an arrest after a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg earlier this week.

Police were called to a complaint of a gun being fired at a home in the 1600-block of 104th Street in North Battleford, Sask., at around 10:25 p.m. CT on Monday.

A man was taken to Battlefords Union Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. As of Wednesday, he is still recovering in hospital.

RCMP said their investigation led to the arrest of a 45-year-old North Battleford man.

He was expected to be formally charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.