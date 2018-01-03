Canada
RCMP investigating gunshot complaint at North Battleford, Sask. house

RCMP are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a gunshot complaint in North Battleford, Sask.

A gunshot complaint in North Battleford, Sask., is under police investigation.

Battleford RCMP were called to a house on 107th Street at 9:40 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

People inside the home woke up and discovered holes in the siding of the building and dents in the door.

RCMP said the damage would be consistent with holes made by a shotgun, however, it’s unconfirmed what caused them.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

