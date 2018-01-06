Gunshots in North Battleford, Sask. not random: RCMP

RCMP say there have been multiple reports of gunshots in North Battleford, Sask., over the past several days.

While police don’t believe these incidents are all related, officials said they are not considered random.

Police were called to one complaint of a firearm being discharged multiple times in the 1900-block of St. Laurent Street shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday. Officers found a vacant apartment window broken.

A separate complaint came in shortly after midnight on Friday in the 1600-block of 107th Street. Police said several rounds struck a door and window of the home. No one was injured.

Within minutes, officers were called to the 900-block of 101st Street. Investigators determined that a silver car was outside a business when a red van approached and a gun was fired.

A man from the car was taken to hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed that multiple rounds had also been discharged towards the business and through a window. No one inside the building at the time was injured.

Police later found the van in northeast North Battleford and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. RCMP said the driver of the vehicle struck a police vehicle and then fled the area.

A pursuit of the van ended with the driver being arrested in a rural location south of Battleford. Charges are pending against the man.

Police are asking people to remain vigilant while these investigations continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.