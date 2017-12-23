Police operation in North Battleford ends with 6 arrests, firearms seized

A police operation in North Battleford, Sask., ended on Friday with six arrests.

Battlefords RCMP, along with specialized support teams, executed a search in the 1000-block of 109th Street at around 5:15 a.m. CT.

Six people in a home were arrested. No injuries were reported.

Police said they seized a substance suspected of being cocaine as well as other evidence associated with drug trafficking.

Several firearms and other weapons were also seized.

No charges have been laid at this time. The drug investigation is ongoing.

RCMP said there was no danger to the public, however, people were asked to avoid the area and remain indoors if they live in the area.