Investigation leads to drug trafficking charges against 2 people
Melfort RCMP say two people are facing drug trafficking charges as a result of a Controlled Substances and Drugs Act (CDSA) investigation earlier this week.
Mounties and members of the Prince Albert Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) seized varying quantities of crystal meth, cocaine and marijuana as well as cash on Jan. 18.
READ MORE: Rifle, wedding ring stolen during rural break-in east of Wilkie, Sask.
Lawrence Buhay, 38, and Maury Nicholson, 18, were arrested. They are both from Melfort, Sask.
Both are facing charges that include possession of cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal meth, possession of cannabis resin and possession of proceeds of crime.
READ MORE: 20-year-old facing drug charges after Warman, Sask. home searched
The accused are expected to appear in Melfort provincial court on Jan. 23.
Melfort is approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.