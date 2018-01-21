Crime
January 21, 2018 4:59 pm

Investigation leads to drug trafficking charges against 2 people

Melfort RCMP say two people are facing drug trafficking charges as a result of a Controlled Substances and Drugs Act (CDSA) investigation earlier this week.

Mounties and members of the Prince Albert Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) seized varying quantities of crystal meth, cocaine and marijuana as well as cash on Jan. 18.

Lawrence Buhay, 38, and Maury Nicholson, 18, were arrested. They are both from Melfort, Sask.

Both are facing charges that include possession of cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal meth, possession of cannabis resin and possession of proceeds of crime.

The accused are expected to appear in Melfort provincial court on Jan. 23.

Melfort is approximately 160 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

