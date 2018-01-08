Yorkton man facing charges after four robberies

RCMP has laid charges against a man after a string of robberies in southeastern Saskatchewan that date back to November.

On Jan. 5 RCMP received a complaint about a robbery at a pharmacy in Ituna. A man entered the pharmacy and allegedly stole various drugs and left in a van.

On Jan. 6 RCMP received a report about a suspicious vehicle near Kelliher, Sask. Officers found the van and arrested the lone man inside.

Chis Chernoff of Yorkton, Sask. is charged with robbing businesses on Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 in Yorkton, Nove 28 in Melville and in Ituna on Jan. 5.

Chernoff is facing numerous charges including four counts of robbery.

Chernoff made his first court appearance in Yorkton on Monday morning and his next appearance will be on January 16.