Family, friends of Andrew Kinsman expected to speak after arrest of suspected serial killer

Family and friends of Andrew Kinsman are expected to address the media after Toronto police charged a suspected serial killer in connection with Kinsman’s death.

A press conference has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at The 519 community centre.

It comes after homicide investigators announced on Thursday that 66-year-old Bruce McArthur, who is self-employed as a landscaper, was arrested at his Toronto home following a months-long probe into missing persons cases.

McArthur was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, the first count for Kinsman and the second count in connection with the death of Selim Esen. Both men disappeared in downtown Toronto last year and police said they were active on social media dating apps. Kinsman was last seen on June 26 near Parliament and Winchester streets and Esen was last seen on April 14 near Bloor and Yonge streets. Police at the time called both missing persons cases as suspicious.

Friends of Kinsman launched a search for him and appealed to the public for information during a July press conference.

Ted Healey told reporters at the time that he last saw the 49-year-old during Toronto’s Pride weekend.

“He was coming from Pride to go home to get dinner. We were headed towards Church Street to check out the last bits of Pride and he was happy. He was upbeat. He talked about his job. He was hopeful about his job,” Healey said.

Kinsman was a staff member at the Toronto HIV-AIDS Network and a volunteer at the Toronto People With Aids Foundation, friends said.

“He’s a really wonderful person. He’s funny. He’s warm. He’s thoughtful. He’s caring and he’s a man of great integrity,” Meaghan Marian said.

Meanwhile, McArthur appeared in a Toronto court Friday morning and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Feb. 14 through video link.

