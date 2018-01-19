Suspected serial killer charged with murder of 2 missing Toronto men to appear in court
TORONTO – A man charged with first-degree murder in the presumed deaths of two men who vanished from Toronto’s gay village last year
is set to appear in court today.
Bruce McArthur, a 66-year-old Toronto man, was arrested and charged yesterday as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.
Both men were reported missing from the Church and Wellesley streets area at separate times last year. Their bodies have not been found.
Police also say they believe McArthur is responsible for the deaths of other men, though they did not say who or what led them to that conclusion.
The arrest came months after police issued public reassurances that there was no evidence the men were dead or the cases were connected.
Police said yesterday new evidence surfaced this week that gave them a “definitive link,” but did not elaborate further.
