Police to announce arrest in case of missing men in Toronto’s gay village

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Thursday afternoon to announce an arrest in connection with the disappearances of missing men in Toronto’s Village neighbourhood.

News Conference 1:15pm Thursday January 18, 2018, at 40 College Street Toronto Police Service Media Gallery. Chief Mark Saunders and Homicide announcing arrest in Project Prism @TPS51Div ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 18, 2018

Police set up a task force named Project Prism last August after 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman and 44-year-old Selim Esen both went missing a month and a half apart.

Both men disappeared in downtown Toronto last year and police said they were active on social media dating apps.

Kinsman was last seen on June 26 near Parliament and Winchester streets and Esen was last seen on April 14 near Bloor and Yonge streets.

Police have called both missing persons cases as suspicious.

Investigators said there have been some suggestions within the Church and Wellesley community that the disappearances of Esen and Kisnman are linked to the cases of three other men reported missing from the same area from 2010 to 2012.

Police have not established a connection between any of the cases.

