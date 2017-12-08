Toronto police to update investigations into deaths of two women, search for missing men

Toronto police have scheduled a press conference Friday morning to update the public on their investigations into two missing men and the deaths of two missing women that have put the city’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood on edge in recent months.

Homicide investigators are seeking to identify an unknown male following the death of missing 22-year-old Tess Richey in Toronto last week.

Police said the woman was located on Wednesday, Nov. 29 outside an abandoned building near Church and Wellesley streets, four days after she disappeared.

A post-mortem exam revealed she died from “neck compression” after police initially said her death was believed to be an accident.

Police said Richey was in the company of an unknown male when her friend departed the area of Wellesley Street and Dundonald Street between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The male is described as white, approximately 5’7” to 6’ tall, with a slim build and light-coloured short hair.

Human remains identified as missing Toronto woman Alloura Wells

In November, Toronto police identified human remains found in August as that of missing Toronto woman Alloura Wells.

Wells, 27, was reported missing on Nov. 6 after she was last seen in the downtown area in July. Police said her cause of death is under investigation.

The remains were discovered on Aug. 5 near Rosedale Valley Road, but were only confirmed to be that of Wells by the Centre for Forensic Sciences following the assistance of a family member.

Last month, Wells’ father spoke to Global News about the disappearance and accused police of not taking the case seriously, noting that Wells was transgender, homeless and a sex worker.

At that time, Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said police do their best to solve missing persons cases, and that the superintendent at 51 Division has taken a “personal interest” in Wells’ disappearance.

Case of missing men baffle police

Police issued a warning this week cautioning community members about the use of online dating apps following the disappearance of two men from the area this year.

They also recommend letting someone else know where a meetup is to occur and say people should contact police if any suspicious activity arises.

A Toronto police task force looking into the missing men says it is concerned that foul play may have been involved the longer Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman remain missing.

Police have one investigation looking into Esen and Kinsman, and a separate project probing the disappearance of three other men who went missing from the same area between 2010 and 2012.

Police have not established a connection between any of the cases.

—With files from Kerri Breen, Jessica Patton and The Canadian Press