Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha, takes back earlier Prince Harry remarks

Meghan Markle‘s sister, Samantha Markle Grant, is taking back comments she made about Prince Harry two weeks ago.

In an interview on British morning show The Wright Stuff, the 52-year-old former actor and model walked back her earlier remarks about Harry, now saying “I don’t think he meant it that way.”

In late December, Harry commented on Markle’s family during a special edition of Radio 4’s Today program.

The royal, 33, openly discussed Markle’s “fantastic” first Christmas spent with the royal family.

“There’s always that family part of Christmas… There’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time,” he said. “We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running ’round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic. She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

A displeased Grant posted a response to his comments on Twitter, insisting that Markle, 36, has always had a large family throughout her life. Grant also plugged her upcoming book, in which readers can discover what Markle’s “home life was like.”

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 25, 2017

What a difference a few weeks makes; Grant’s latest statements show that her hard-line stance has softened.

“He was referring to the family all being in one place, and it’s lovely that she can have that,” she said. “It was more a matter of timing and geography. I wasn’t hurt. Harry said a lovely thing. Marrying merely extends that family.”

In the interview, she also revealed that their father, Thomas Markle, will be walking his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding in May. (Grant is Markle’s half-sister from their father’s first marriage. He currently lives in Mexico.)

“Yes, he is [walking her down the aisle],” she said. “He will be there one way or the other. Any rumour to the contrary is… my favourite new word is becoming ‘Oh, rubbish.’ He will be there.”

Grant revealed the name of her upcoming memoir, too: The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. Despite its provocative title, Grant insists it’s an effort to “make a mockery of the tabloids,” and that she’s “so proud of [her] sister.”

As of this writing, she says she hasn’t received an invitation to the royal wedding. (Kensington Palace confirmed that they haven’t yet gone out.) Grant hopes that she’ll get one.

“I am incredibly proud of you,” she said in the interview to Markle. “We will sit down and have tea and I look forward to it.”

Prince Harry and Markle are set to be wed on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.