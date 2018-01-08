Princess Charlotte photos: Royal attends first day of pre-school

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s daughter, Princess Charlotte, is off to school. Pre-school, that is.

The two-year-old princess officially started at Willcocks Nursery School on Monday morning. Kensington Palace posted two new slightly blurry photos — taken by Middleton — of the princess to its Twitter account, showing the happy little royal in a red coat and pink scarf.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School,” the couple’s Kensington Palace spokesman said.

Charlotte’s big brother, Prince George, started his schooling in January 2016. He attended a Montessori school.

Willcocks’ tuition is pricey, running at US$4,072 per term with three terms per calendar year.

On its website the school, rated as “outstanding” by government inspectors, describes itself as traditional, saying it “strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners.”

Charlotte is fourth-in-line to the British throne behind her father, Prince George and grandfather Prince Charles, and her parents are expecting a third baby in April.

Charlotte’s uncle, Prince Harry, will be married to Meghan Markle on May 19.

