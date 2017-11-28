Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have May wedding at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

The announcement came a day after the couple revealed that they are engaged.

Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth’s main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry’s older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Markle have been dating for about a year and a half.