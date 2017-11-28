Entertainment
November 28, 2017 10:51 am
Updated: November 28, 2017 10:59 am

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to have May wedding at Windsor Castle

By Staff The Canadian Press
A A

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a May wedding at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel.

The announcement came a day after the couple revealed that they are engaged.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: A detailed timeline of their relationship

Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth’s main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry’s older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, and American actress Markle have been dating for about a year and a half.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry
prince harry meghan markle
Prince Harry Meghan Markle May wedding
Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Windsor Castle
Royal engagement
Royal Wedding
The Royals

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News