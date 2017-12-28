Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha, responds to Prince Harry’s ‘family’ remark

Meghan Markle isn’t officially a royal yet, but there’s already some royal drama brewing.

Markle’s estranged half-sister, Samantha, responded to Prince Harry after he called the royals the family that Meghan has “never had.”

Samantha Markle Grant, Meghan’s half-sister from her father Tom’s first marriage, had a retort to the comments Prince Harry made during a special edition of Radio 4’s Today program on Wednesday.

Prince Harry, 33, openly discussed Meghan’s “fantastic” first Christmas spent with the royal family.

“There’s always that family part of Christmas… There’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time,” he said. “We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running ’round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic. She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

A displeased Samantha posted to her Twitter page in response to his comments, insisting that Meghan, 36, has always had a large family throughout her life. Samantha also plugs her upcoming book, in which readers can discover what Meghan’s “home life was like.”

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 25, 2017

Samantha previously appeared on Good Morning Britain in November, and seemed joyful that Meghan would be joining the royal family.

“When I watch her with him it’s very real and normal,” the 52-year-old former actor and model said. “You know, we only get that once in a lifetime if we’re lucky. It’s not about royalty so much as it is about love. And that’s wonderful for them.”

While many social-media users have found Prince Harry’s comments to be inappropriate, the majority of commenters find Samantha’s reaction to be in bad taste, and accuse her of trying to insert herself into the spotlight.

When will Meghan's nobody sister shut up? She's proven Harry's comments were correct with her tell all book and constant comments to media. She is no sister. Just a sell-out. #meghanmarkle #princeharry #royalwedding — Erica (@ericabunni) December 28, 2017

You're just the sister of Meghan… Stop trying to get rich and famous because you are a relative of hers. Have some dignity. — Ian Perry (@IanEnvironment) December 28, 2017

Yeah divorce for kids is always fun. — rhonda forsberg (@RhondaForsberg) December 28, 2017

Queen Elizabeth II and senior members of the royal family — along with Meghan and Prince Harry — attended a Christmas church service on Monday as a crowd of local residents gathered.

Meghan smiled and gave a brief wave in her first public appearance with the Queen. Meghan and Harry stopped to talk with several locals on their way back to the Queen’s residence.

The pair is set to be married in May 2018.

— With files from The Associated Press