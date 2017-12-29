9 fireworks displays across Canada to help you ring in the New Year

Three, two, one – it’s time to get your New Year’s Eve celebration on, Canada.

From coast to coast, cities are planning some major celebrations to close out Canada’s big 150th birthday year, and what would a celebration be without fireworks?

But even though Environment Canada predicts a frigid night in most cities across Canada, the cold won’t stop Canadians from getting outside to marvel at the yearly tradition of pyrotechnic displays to usher in the New Year.

So if you’re Canadian enough to brave the cold, here are some of the big fireworks displays that will help you ring in 2018.

Halifax

Starting off on the east coast, Halifax will be kicking things off with its Grand Parade outside city hall. The parade starts at 10 p.m. and is expected to go until midnight. When the clock strikes 12 a.m., however, the moment belongs to Nova Scotia’s biggest fireworks show.

Musical guests A Tribe Called Red and Neon Dreams will be performing throughout the night.

Quebec City

The festivities may have started on Dec. 27, but the big party takes place on Dec. 31.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve with zip lining, rides, ice bars, slides, heated patios and street food before the big light show at midnight. The party will stretch from the national assembly building to Hotel Le Concorde, including Parc de la Francophonie and Place George V.

Montreal

Not only is Montreal partying it up for the New Year and the end of Canada’s 150th birthday, but the city is also tapering off its 375th birthday celebrations.

The night will start with a lineup of musical talent in the Old Port headlined by singers Daniel Bélanger, Mes Aïeux and DJ Champion, among others. Then as the clock strikes midnight, a large fireworks show will be played out over the Jacques Cartier bridge.

Ottawa

Festivities start earlier in the day, including the Canada 150 Rink, music and dancing. Then, as night sets in, head over to Parliament Hill for the Canada 150 Closing Party with live DJs, as well as a live performance by Kardinal Offishall.

The night will end with the countdown to midnight, a laser show and a pyrotechnics display.

Toronto

Toronto’s go-to celebration centre, Nathan Phillips Square, will be hustling and bustling with big crowds for the final Canada 150 birthday send-off.

The evening will consist of musical talents and DJs like OBUXUM, Jessy Lanza and Bonjay, followed by fireworks over city hall.

Winnipeg

Start the night off with some music by the Revivals, Laura Mitchell and The Noble Thiefs’ in the Forks Market. Kids will have plenty to do with art activities at Art City. They can also get their faces painted or have their caricatures drawn.

This fireworks display, however, will happen at 8 p.m. The show is choreographed by three-time world champions, Archangel Fireworks.

Edmonton

The party, which takes place at the Federal Building, Visitor Centre and Federal Plaza, involves plenty of activities throughout the evening, including music, comedians, magicians, hay rides, ice carving and bannock-making.

The fireworks show is scheduled for 9 p.m. this year to accommodate families with young children, among several other reasons.

Calgary

If you’re in Calgary, you’re going to want to bring your dancing shoes because there will be samba and line dancing, as well as plenty of rockabilly and rock n’ roll throughout the evening, thanks to artists such as Amy Hef and Lovebullies.

Then for the midnight countdown, the Countdown Ball will be dropped and a big fireworks display at the Calgary Tower and City Hall will welcome in 2018.

Vancouver

Canada’s largest New Year’s Eve party is in Vancouver this year. Music from Good For Grapes and the Tourist Company will kick off the celebrations outdoors. Indoors (tickets required) will feature DJ Flip-Out and Decibel Entertainment.

A street party begins at 7 p.m., followed by two firework shows: a family fireworks spectacle at 9 p.m., and then the midnight countdown fireworks at midnight.