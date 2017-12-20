Edmonton unveils details of New Year’s Eve festival and fireworks downtown

The city unveiled its New Year’s Eve plans for Sunday, Dec. 31 and they include evening activities, food trucks, and 9 p.m. fireworks downtown Edmonton.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. at the Federal Building, Visitor Centre and Federal Plaza, located next to the legislature, near 98 Avenue and 107 Street. The event wraps up after the fireworks end at around 9:12 p.m.

Because of Valley Line LRT construction, this year’s activities were moved from Churchill Square to the Alberta legislature grounds.

READ MORE: 9 p.m. fireworks will ring in New Year in downtown Edmonton

The timing for the fireworks was also moved up several hours. Instead of at midnight, the city will start the show at 9 p.m.

Spokesperson Tannia Franke said there were several reasons for the decision, including that the earlier time is more “favourable” for families with young children. She also said the city wanted to be respectful of residents who live near the legislature.

READ MORE: Holiday Light Up hiatus means no Christmas tree in Churchill Square for 2017

The city said the New Year’s Eve event will include indoor activities — like music, comedians, magicians, jugglers, games and temporary tattoos — and outdoor fun — hay rides, ice carving, fire pits and bannock-making.

The band Rule of Nines will be performing on the main stage in Federal Plaza.

Mayor Don Iveson and Premier Rachel Notley will take part in a “countdown” to the fireworks starting at 8:50 p.m. The city said the best viewing spots will be from the Federal Plaza and just north of the legislature.

The city will livestream the fireworks show online on the City of Edmonton Facebook page.

The events are alcohol-free but food trucks will be set up along 99 Avenue, between 107 and 109 streets, officials said.

Several roads in the area will be closed between 4 p.m. and when the event ends. Click here for the traffic details.