9 p.m. fireworks will ring in New Year in downtown Edmonton

If you want to ring in the New Year in downtown Edmonton this year, prepare to do it three hours early.

The City of Edmonton is holding its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display at 9 p.m. this year, instead of at midnight.

Spokesperson Tannia Franke said there were several reasons for the decision, including that the earlier time is more “favourable” for families with young children.

This year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are moving from Churchill Square to the Alberta legislature grounds, due to construction on the Valley Line LRT.

Franke said the city needed to find a space that could accommodate the large crowd. The festivities will be held between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Capital Plaza next to the federal building. Some of the family friendly events will be held inside the federal building.

Because the Alberta legislature grounds are surrounded by more homes and residences, the city said it also wanted to be sensitive to them.

Plus, with the Edmonton Oilers game letting out of Rogers Place at around 8 p.m., Franke said the city hopes people will head straight to the legislature grounds for the fireworks.

Last year, the City of Edmonton held two fireworks shows — one at 8:30 p.m. and another at midnight. The city received extra funding for the event as part of Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations.

It’s not known if the change in time for fireworks is a one-year deal with the move to the Alberta legislature grounds.

