Downtown Edmonton’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration moves to Alberta legislature grounds

The annual New Year’s Eve party and fireworks display in downtown Edmonton is moving to the Alberta legislature grounds for 2017.

A number of events have been relocated out of Churchill Square due to ongoing construction on the Stanley A. Milner Library and the LRT.

READ MORE: Downtown Edmonton construction forces changes to annual Holiday Light Up event

Related Holiday Light Up hiatus means no Christmas tree in Churchill Square for 2017

The city wasn’t immediately available to comment on the move on Friday afternoon, but the city’s website stated the celebrations would be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Dec. 31.

The fireworks show will happen at 9 p.m. Last year, the city held two fireworks shows, one at 8:30 p.m. for families with young children and another at midnight. It wasn’t immediately clear why the city decided to move the fireworks display to 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Taste of Edmonton to hold 2018 festival at Federal Building plaza

The New Year’s festivities will wrap up a year of celebrations for Canada’s 150th birthday, the city said.

More details on the New Year’s Eve celebration will be released closer to the date.