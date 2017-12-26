What are your hopes and dreams for 2018?

A new year brings the promise of fresh starts and the anticipation of what the next 12 months will bring. Anything is possible.

Maybe there’s something in particular that you are looking forward to in 2018. A new job perhaps, or a new baby. Are you celebrating a milestone birthday or special anniversary? Or planning a major trip, or training for a marathon?

The most anticipated event of 2018 doesn’t have to be personal. Maybe you’re already looking forward to the Winter Olympics in February or the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.

As we collectively gear up for another turn around the sun, Global News would like to hear what you’re hoping and dreaming that 2018 will bring.

The format is up to you: Write a sentence, a paragraph or even a poem about your top 2018 hopes and dreams. Images can say so much; send a photograph or video that conveys what is most likely to put a smile on your face in the coming year.

If you’re one of those who truly embraces the concept of an uncertain future, maybe there’s no specific event or thing that gets you excited about the year to come. If it’s more of a feeling, or a prediction or general trend, that’s fine too. As long as you can put it into words (or photos or a video), then we encourage you to share it.

Email socialdesk@globalnews.ca with the subject line “2018 hopes and dreams,” comment below, or share on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook using the #2018hopesdreams hashtag. (Just make sure your settings are public so we can see the post.)

We’ll share some of your hopes and dreams for 2018 in future coverage.

