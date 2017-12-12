Edmonton Eskimos bring back C.J. Gable for two more years

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Eskimos announced the signing of running back C.J. Gable to a two-year contract extension. The deal takes him to the end of the 2019 CFL season.

Gable was acquired from Hamilton on Oct. 2 and played four regular season games and two playoff games totaling 528 yards rushing and added 141 yards in receiving.

READ MORE: Eskimos trade QB Franklin to Grey Cup champion Argos

The 30-year-old also scored six touchdowns.

LISTEN: C.J. Gable was very impactful as a member of the Eskimos

Gable will enter his seventh CFL season in 2018.