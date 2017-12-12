Edmonton sports

December 12, 2017 2:44 pm

Edmonton Eskimos bring back C.J. Gable for two more years

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Edmonton Eskimos' C.J. Gable (39) and quarterback Mike Reilly (13) celebrate Gable's winning touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the second half of CFL western semifinal action in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
On Tuesday, the Edmonton Eskimos announced the signing of running back C.J. Gable to a two-year contract extension. The deal takes him to the end of the 2019 CFL season.

Gable was acquired from Hamilton on Oct. 2 and played four regular season games and two playoff games totaling 528 yards rushing and added 141 yards in receiving.

READ MORE: Eskimos trade QB Franklin to Grey Cup champion Argos

The 30-year-old also scored six touchdowns.

LISTEN: C.J. Gable was very impactful as a member of the Eskimos

Gable will enter his seventh CFL season in 2018.

