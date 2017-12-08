Edmonton Eskimos sign kicker Sean Whyte for three more years

The Edmonton Eskimos have locked up a key piece from the special teams as they have signed national kicker Sean Whyte to a three-year contract extension.

The deal will take him to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

Whyte was limited to just six games last season because of a hamstring injury. He recorded a 93.8 per cent success rate in his field goal attempts in 2017, and 85.7 per cent on converts.

Whyte has played three seasons with the Eskimos and is the third most accurate field goal kicker in CFL history at 86 per cent. Whyte will be entering his 10th CFL season in 2018.