Edmonton sports

More
Sports
December 8, 2017 6:48 pm

Edmonton Eskimos sign kicker Sean Whyte for three more years

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor/Eskimos colour analyst  630CHED

Edmonton Eskimos' Sean Whyte (6) makes the field goal as Danny O'Brien (9) places the ball, against the Ottawa Redblacks during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday July 14, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
A A

The Edmonton Eskimos have locked up a key piece from the special teams as they have signed national kicker Sean Whyte to a three-year contract extension.

The deal will take him to the end of the 2020 CFL season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos reveal long free-agent list

Whyte was limited to just six games last season because of a hamstring injury. He recorded a 93.8 per cent success rate in his field goal attempts in 2017, and 85.7 per cent on converts.

Whyte has played three seasons with the Eskimos and is the third most accurate field goal kicker in CFL history at 86 per cent. Whyte will be entering his 10th CFL season in 2018.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
CFL Free Agency
Edmonton Eskimos
Edmonton Eskimos Sean Whyte
Edmonton Eskimos sign Sean Whyte
Edmonton sports
Sean Whyte

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News