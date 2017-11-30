Edmonton Eskimos reveal long free-agent list

The CFL revealed Thursday the list of pending free agents for all nine teams and for most, the list is long.

The Edmonton Eskimos are no exception as they officially have 37 pending free agents.

Many big names are included in that list, such as receivers Derel Walker and Brandon Zylstra, running back C.J. Gable, linebackers J.C. Sherritt and Kennly Ladler, kicker Sean Whyte, defensive back Aaron Grymes, and quarterback James Franklin.

Sunderland said before Grey Cup week that he has locked up contract extensions with several players. He’s negotiating with Gable and hearing progress being made with Sean Whyte. Philip Hunt will likely retire. 3-4 players will test the NFL. #Eskimos #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) November 30, 2017

The CFL free-agency period will open on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. MT.