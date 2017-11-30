Edmonton sports

November 30, 2017 1:21 pm

Edmonton Eskimos reveal long free-agent list

Edmonton Eskimos General Manager Brock Sunderland speaks about the year after being eliminated from the Western Finals by the Calgary Stampeders, in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday November 21, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
The CFL revealed Thursday the list of pending free agents for all nine teams and for most, the list is long.

The Edmonton Eskimos are no exception as they officially have 37 pending free agents.

Many big names are included in that list, such as receivers Derel Walker and Brandon Zylstra, running back C.J. Gable, linebackers J.C. Sherritt and Kennly Ladler, kicker Sean Whyte, defensive back Aaron Grymes, and quarterback James Franklin.

The CFL free-agency period will open on Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. MT.

