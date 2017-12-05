5 Edmonton Eskimos named CFL All-Stars

The CFL revealed its 2017 All-Stars Tuesday and five members of the Edmonton Eskimos have made the cut, including quarterback Mike Reilly.

The list is led by Reilly, the 2017 CFL Most Outstanding Player. Edmonton’s quarterback led the league in passing yards with 5,830 yards, which also set a new franchise record. Reilly also led the CFL in touchdown passes with 30 and rushing touchdowns with 12.

Edmonton receiver Brandon Zylstra led the CFL in receiving yards with 1,687 yards and 100-yard receiving games with 10, which set an Eskimos record this season.

Offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell played all 18 games and played every position on the offensive line expected for centre. He helped the Eskimos record the fewest sacks allowed in the CFL with 29. The Eskimos finished first in average net yards per game (407), average passing yards per game (332), and second in average rushing yards per game (96.3).

Defensive tackle Almondo Sewell finished in a tie for the third in the CFL in quarterback sacks with eight, which also tied for the team lead. Sewell recorded 21 quarterback pressures, which was the most among defensive tackles in the league.

Linebacker Kenny Ladler finished fourth in the CFL in defensive plays with 126, which included 86 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, and 10 pass knockdowns.

All five players last month were named Western Division All-Stars.