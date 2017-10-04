Brandon Zylstra catches a CFL Top Performer of the Month honour

Edmonton Eskimos receiver Brandon Zylstra is enjoying a remarkable season for the green and gold and on Wednesday he was named a Shaw CFL Top Performer of the Month for September.

In four games, Zylstra caught 31 passes for 528 yards and scored two touchdowns. Zylstra is second in the CFL in receiving yards with 1,134 yards. He leads the league in 100-yard receiving games with seven, including three games in September.

The Eskimos will return to the practice field on Thursday to begin preparations for the Montreal Alouettes on Thanksgiving Day. The Eskimos will look to break their six-game losing streak.

Kick-off on Monday from Molson Stadium in Montreal is Noon, 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 10:30 a.m.