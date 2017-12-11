Eskimos trade QB Franklin to Grey Cup champion Argos

After months of speculation and debate, the Edmonton Eskimos have traded backup quarterback James Franklin to the Toronto Argonauts.

Franklin, who is a 2018 pending free-agent, goes to the Argonauts along with a third round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft in exchange for national offensive lineman Mason Woods.

Franklin spent three seasons with the Eskimos starting in three games posting a 2-1 record. Overall, Franklin made seven appearances throwing for 1,449 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and one interception. Franklin also recorded 148 rushing yards and scored one touchdown

Quarterback Mike Reilly is rumoured to be signing an extension at some point in the off-season, and winning the CFL Most Outstanding Player award cements his status as the Eskimos starting quarterback for the next several years.

That left little room for a return for Franklin despite the desire of general manager Brock Sunderland early in the 2017 season.

“That’s the goal,” said Sunderland at the time. “We think the world of him as both a person and a player. We know he is highly coveted and he has earned that. We are happy he is an Eskimo and we want him to be an Eskimo long term.”

Woods was selected 10th overall by the Argonauts in the 2017 CFL Draft. Woods (6’9″, 324 pounds) played 37 games at the University of Idaho, starting in 34 games.