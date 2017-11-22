Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter accused of rape by girl-group member

NOTE: This article contains disturbing and sexually explicit language. Please read at your own discretion.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has been accused of sexual assault by Melissa Schuman, a former member of girl group Dream.

In an intense, detailed blog post, Schuman recounts the alleged incident, claiming that Carter raped her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2002, when she was only 18 and he was 22.

In a statement, Carter, now 37, says he’s “shocked and saddened” by the accusations, claiming whatever sexual activity the two engaged in was “consensual.”

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” reads the statement. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that, anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

According to the blog post, Carter invited Schuman and her friend back to his apartment. Once there, they began to drink. She writes that she and Carter went into the bathroom and started kissing.

“He then pick [sic] me up, put me on the bathroom counter and started to unbutton my pants,” reads the post. “I told him I didn’t want to go any further.

He didn’t listen.

He didn’t care.

He took off my pants anyway and then proceeded to perform oral sex on me. I told him to stop, but he didn’t.”

Schuman says she was a virgin at the time and was very uncomfortable with how quickly everything was happening. She goes on to accuse Carter of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, and then later, she says that he took her into a bedroom and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

“I felt scared and trapped,” reads the blog post. “He was visually and clearly growing very angry and impatient with me. I couldn’t leave. It was evident to me, that i couldn’t leave. He was stronger and much bigger than me, and there was no way I would be able to open that door or have anyone help me. My friend couldn’t help me, I didn’t even know where she was.”

“He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer,” it continues. “He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him. Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, ‘It’s all me baby.’ It was done. The one thing I had held as a virtue had been ruined. I went limp, turned my head to my left and decided I would just go to sleep now. I wanted to believe it was some sort of nightmare I was dreaming up.”

Once she woke up, she alleges Carter was gone. She and her friend then left his apartment. (Schuman doesn’t clarify where her friend was during this alleged incident or why she didn’t try to help her.)

According to Schuman, Carter started to excessively call her over the ensuing weeks, leaving her messages “demanding” that she talk to him.

She says she didn’t press charges at the time because she was worried about the impact it might have on her career. Now, inspired by other women coming forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault, Schuman feels free to tell hers.

“I feel I have an obligation now to come forward with the hope and intention to inspire and encourage other victims to tell their story. We are stronger in numbers. If you are reading this and you have been assaulted, know you don’t have to be silent and you are not alone. I know it’s scary. I’m scared.”

Schuman has not yet replied to Carter’s statement on the alleged incident.