EXCLUSIVE: Missing Mississauga teen captured in surveillance video night of disappearance

As the family of missing 15-year-old Soleil Fleury continues to hold out hope for her safe return, Global News has exclusively obtained video from the Mississauga neighbourhood where she vanished early last Monday morning.

Soleil was reported missing by her family after spending last weekend with her father, Mario.

When it was time to get her up for school Monday, Mario reports that Soleil was nowhere to be found. That launched a frantic search effort by the family, including efforts to scan a large local park and taping missing posters up throughout the area.

The only lead in the search came in the form of a press release from Peel Regional Police late last week, who reported viewing surveillance video that showed Fleury riding a green “Nakamura” brand bike southbound on The Credit Woodlands and then turning east onto Dundas Street West. They said she was wearing a charcoal grey “Roots” backpack.

The footage obtained by Global News off of two separate cameras — one in colour and one in monochrome — captured Fleury as she rides through the area at 2:22 a.m. Monday.

The cameras are attached to the bricks outside the home of Afroz Kapadia, a resident of the area. He told Global News that police asked for footage spanning several hours of that night, but as far as he could tell, Fleury is only seen in the footage at 2:22 a.m.

“I hope the video is clear and it brings more light to where the girl went,” he said.

Police never released the video publicly. Despite the cycling figure’s relatively small size in the video, a spokesperson told Global News investigators are confident it is Soleil Fleury.

Neither of Fleury’s parents responded to interview requests Monday, but a Facebook post written by her mother Sue Clark in the morning told followers there is “no news to report,” but pointed out how so many people have helped and sent love.

“I feel it,” she said.

On Saturday, Mario Fleury told The Mississauga News he’s confident Soleil is still alive. The family suggested she might have rode to the local GO Transit station and was possibly headed to Toronto from there.

With no signal from her cellphone and no recent activity on her bank account, the two surveillance videos are all the family have to go on right now.