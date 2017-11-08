Mississauga, Ont., family concerned for safety of missing 15-year-old girl

The mother of a 15-year-old Mississauga, Ont., girl who went missing over the weekend said her daughter suffers from depression and her family is concerned for her safety.

Peel Regional Police issued a missing persons advisory on Tuesday after Soleil Fleury left her residence in the area of The Credit Woodlands and Dundas Street West on Nov. 5 around 10 p.m. and did not return home.

The girl’s mother, identified on Facebook as Sue Clark, wrote a message urging the public for help locating her daughter.

“I am about to bare my soul in the hopes that it gets my daughter home,” Clark wrote. “As some of you know, Soleil age 15 approx. 110 lbs. suffers with depression.”

Clark said her daughter left her father’s home on Sunday and the family has no way of contacting her.

“She has not turned on her phone,” Clark said. “We are terrified and feel completely lost as to where she might be. She does not have a peer support network. Please help us find her and bring her home.”

Fleury is described as Asian with light skin, five feet tall, around 110 pounds, straight black shoulder-length hair and a slim build.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform which consists of a burgundy kilt, grey knee-length socks and a navy sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.