Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Voters head to polls in quickly called eastern Ontario byelection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2024 6:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau government could face confidence vote next week after another byelection blow'
Trudeau government could face confidence vote next week after another byelection blow
RELATED: Trudeau government could face confidence vote next week after another byelection blow.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Polls are set to soon open in the eastern Ontario riding of Bay of Quinte, where voters will pick their next representative in the provincial legislature.

It’s a byelection with a quick turnaround, as it takes place just one month after cabinet minister Todd Smith resigned the seat.

Smith won four successive elections in the region, securing nearly 50 per cent of the vote in the last two elections, but some experts and polls suggest it may be a closer race this time around.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The top two contenders appear to be Progressive Conservative candidate Tyler Allsopp and Liberal candidate Sean Kelly, both municipal councillors in Belleville.

The Tories did not make Allsopp available for an interview, but both Kelly and NDP candidate Amanda Robertson said the top issue they are hearing about in the riding is health care, in particular a shortage of family doctors.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Just over eight per cent of eligible voters in Bay of Quinte cast their ballot in advance, compared to 13 per cent in advance voting for the 2022 general election.

Respiratory therapist Lori Borthwick is running for the Greens.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices