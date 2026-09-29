Manitoba Tories choose interim leader Konrad Narth after Khan quits

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Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives have chosen legislature member Konrad Narth as interim party leader.

Narth, who represents La Vérendrye in the province’s southeast, quickly spoke with reporters after a closed door caucus meeting.

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He says the party is united and will select a new leader at a later date.

His appointment comes after Obby Khan on Monday abruptly stepped down as leader and quit caucus.

Khan cited internal fighting in the party and said he would sit as an Independent.

The legislature resumes sitting today.