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Politics

Manitoba Tories choose interim leader Konrad Narth after Khan quits

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 29, 2026 11:22 am
1 min read
Obby Khan speaks to reporters after being sworn-in as a member of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Monday, April 4, 2022. Khan won a byelection in the Fort Whyte constituency in Winnipeg on March 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
Obby Khan speaks to reporters after being sworn-in as a member of the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Monday, April 4, 2022. Khan won a byelection in the Fort Whyte constituency in Winnipeg on March 22. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert.
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Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives have chosen legislature member Konrad Narth as interim party leader.

Narth, who represents La Vérendrye in the province’s southeast, quickly spoke with reporters after a closed door caucus meeting.

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He says the party is united and will select a new leader at a later date.

His appointment comes after Obby Khan on Monday abruptly stepped down as leader and quit caucus.

Khan cited internal fighting in the party and said he would sit as an Independent.

The legislature resumes sitting today.

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