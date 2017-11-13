Toronto police locate 3 missing Chinese students linked to ransom scam

Toronto police say they have located three missing Chinese students who fell victim to a scam meant to extort large sums from their families back in China.

Police allege the unknown suspects contacted the students and told them to go into hiding and not use their cellphones or social media, threatening their families in China if they did not comply.

Juanwen Zhang, 20, was located on Saturday around 4:45 p.m., after she was last seen Wednesday around 1:45 p.m. in the Yonge Street and Grenville Street area.

On Monday, Yue “Kandy” Liu, 17, last seen Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area and Ke “Jaden” Xu, 16, last seen Thursday at 10:30 a.m., in the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area, were both located and safe.

Police allege the suspects contacted the student’s families and allegedly told them that their family member had been kidnapped and demanded a large ransom to ensure their safe return.

Police said they have not made any arrests in connection to the case.

Yue “Kandy” Liu, 17, has been safely located.

Thank you for your assistance ^js — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 13, 2017