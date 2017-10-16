Sports
Winnipeg Jets place Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve

Mathieu Perreault of the Winnipeg Jets warms up before playing the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Oct. 9, 2017 in Edmonton.

Codie McLachlan / Getty Images
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will be without Mathieu Perreault for the foreseeable future.

The forward was put on injured reserve Monday morning. Perreault was hurt during the Jets’ 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

As per NHL rules, a player placed on injured reserve can’t suit up in a game for a minimum of seven days. Perreault has a goal and two assists in five games this season.

To fill the void, the Jets have called up forward Kyle Connor from the Manitoba Moose. In four AHL games this year, the 2015 first-round draft pick has two goals and three assists.

