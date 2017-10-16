Winnipeg Jets place Mathieu Perreault on injured reserve

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will be without Mathieu Perreault for the foreseeable future.

The forward was put on injured reserve Monday morning. Perreault was hurt during the Jets’ 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Dmitry Kulikov and Mathieu Perreault will not return to tonight’s game due to lower body injuries. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 15, 2017

As per NHL rules, a player placed on injured reserve can’t suit up in a game for a minimum of seven days. Perreault has a goal and two assists in five games this season.

To fill the void, the Jets have called up forward Kyle Connor from the Manitoba Moose. In four AHL games this year, the 2015 first-round draft pick has two goals and three assists.