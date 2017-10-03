Las Vegas shooting: Valleyview woman remembered as dedicated mother

The brother of Jessica Klymchuk told Global News “she was a loving, hard working and dedicated mother of four.”

Klymchuk was among dozens of people killed at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Nate Klymchuk said his sister “was recently engaged to be married to her fiancé Brent, who was with her at the time of the shootings.”

He said she always put her children first, “whether it was hockey, figure skating or baseball. She liked camping and spending time with her family.”

Nate said Jessica leaves behind three daughters and a son. He said Jessica’s parents passed away in 2007.

The Valleyview, Alta. woman was an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver for St. Stephen’s School.

“The scope of this tragedy is worldwide and we are feeling its impact here at home,” Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Supt. Betty Turpin wrote.

A family friend has set up a gofundme page to help the family with expenses. The page says Klymchuk passed away with her fiancé Brent by her side.

“She leaves behind a large, devastated family and four beautiful children,” the message reads.

“Jessica resided in Valleyview, Alta. with her fiancé Brent and her kids. She was a devoted mother, sister, aunt and daughter. She was a respected member of the community and the Catholic school division. Jessica will be greatly missed by many friends and family. We hope that we can take away a small burden for all those involved by giving back to them this way.”

A candlelight vigil will be held at St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Calla Medig from Jasper and Tara Roe from Okotoks were also confirmed to have died in the Las Vegas attack.

Jordan Mclldoon, 25, of Maple Ridge, B.C. was also killed in the mass shooting.

On Monday, officials said at least 58 people were killed and more than 515 people were injured in the attack.

The carnage started at around 10 p.m. local time (11 p.m. MT) after the gunman smashed out the windows of his Mandalay Bay Hotel room and opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 people at the music festival, which was taking place across the road from the hotel on the famous Las Vegas strip.

Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock was the lone gunman in the shooting.