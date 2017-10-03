Las Vegas shooting: Alberta woman, Tara Roe, 4th Canadian killed at festival

A fourth Canadian has been identified as one of the 59 people killed at a Las Vegas music festival Sunday.

Tara Roe, from Okotoks, Alta., was at Route 91 Harvest Festival with her husband when a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street. She was originally from Brandon, Man.

Friends and family confirmed to Global News that Roe was one of the victims killed in the attack.

Roe, 34, was a mother of two and a model for Sophia Models, based in Calgary.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for her family.

“In a time of overwhelming emotions, sadness, and pain, the last thing the Roe/Smith families need to be worrying about are the financial obligations associated with this tragic loss,” the post read.

Roe was an educational assistant with the Foothills School Division based in High River, Alta. A statement from the division said a crisis response team is in place to support students and staff.

“It is with sadness, shock and grief that we confirm the loss of a Foothills School Division staff member,” Superintendent of Schools John Bailey said in the statement. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected by this unimaginable attack.”

The division pointed parents to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network for resources on how to speak to children about the shooting. Parents with questions about school supports were advised to speak to their school principals.

At least 59 people are dead, including four Canadians, and more than 500 were injured, after Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on some 22,000 people before police stormed the hotel room perched above the strip and found the suspect dead. It was the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Jordan Mclldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C. was the first Canadian Global News confirmed killed in the Las Vegas music festival shooting.

On Monday, Alberta’s Jessica Klymchuk was confirmed to be the second of the Canadian victims in the Las Vegas shooting. Klymchuk was an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver for St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview, Alta., according to Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

On Tuesday, an Alberta woman, Calla Medig, was confirmed as the third Canadian killed at the festival.

With files from Global’s Erika Tucker