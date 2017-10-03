‘I couldn’t leave him’: Las Vegas bartender recounts how she held dying B.C. man’s hand

“I reached over and I was holding this guy’s hand, and I could kind of feel him squeeze my fingers and then all of a sudden, like…he wasn’t squeezing my fingers anymore.”

Jordan McIldoon, 23 — one of the Canadians killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas — was not alone for the last moments of his life.

But the person sitting by his side and holding his hand was a complete stranger.

McIldoon, from Maple Ridge, B.C., was killed when a gunman opened fire at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

McIldoon was at the concert with his girlfriend, Amber, when he was hit by a bullet. The two became separated and McIldoon was carried out of the venue on top of a ladder, a makeshift stretcher, by three men.

Bartender Heather Gooze, who was working the concert, heard the men yelling for help.

“I grabbed the corner of the ladder, I put my hand on the arm of the guy that was on there, we brought him out, set him down on the sidewalk,” said Gooze.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting: Canadians among 59 dead, over 500 injured after attack at music festival

The three men said they had to return to the concert grounds to pick up more wounded people and they left.

That’s when Gooze held McIldoon’s hand and he passed away.

“And I was trying to talk to him, some other people came over, we tried to find a pulse. There was no pulse, there was no nothing … he died right there while I was … next to him. And then I just stayed, I don’t know why … I just sat there and I stayed.”

About an hour later, McIldoon’s cellphone rang and Gooze answered. It was one of his friends.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge man Jordan McIldoon killed in Las Vegas shooting

When they talked, Gooze was able to find out it was McIldoon. She looked him up on Facebook and sent messages to his mom and girlfriend.

Using McIldoon’s cellphone, she was able to eventually call Amber.

“She was actually in lockdown of the basement of the Tropicana, had no idea what was going on, had no idea where Jordan was. She asked if he was OK, and I said ‘no.’ She asked if he was hurt, and I said ‘yes.’ And she said, ‘be honest with me. Just tell me …’ and I said, ‘he didn’t make it.’ She said, ‘are you sure?’ And I said, ‘I’ve been with him for over an hour.’ She says, ‘can you check again? Make sure he’s not breathing?’ And I said, ‘I promise you … I’m like … he’s …’ — she said he was the love of [her] life.”

Gooze promised to stay with McIldoon.

“I will not leave him, I’m going to stay here with him, I’m going to make sure you know exactly where he is and what’s going on.”

An hour later, the phone rang and she relayed the same news to McIldoon’s mother.

“We talked about him, she told me a little bit about him, she said ‘are you still there with him?’ and I said ‘yes’, and she said ‘are you going to stay with him?’ and I said ‘I promise you I am, I promised Amber that I would and I promise you that I will stay with him.'”

READ MORE: Former B.C. news anchor Hudson Mack’s son wounded in Las Vegas shooting

She stayed with McIldoon for about four hours, until 3:30 a.m. when the detectives came.

“I promised them that I wasn’t going to leave him. I didn’t want him to just … nobody knew who he was, nobody was there with him. I couldn’t let Jordan just be there and have people not know, how could someone not be there to answer his phone? To tell people what was going on? To tell Amber, who was a block away and couldn’t get to him.”

“I couldn’t leave him and I don’t know why.”