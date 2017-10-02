Former B.C. news anchor Hudson Mack’s son wounded in Las Vegas shooting

UPDATE: Sheldon Mack has tweeted details about his condition, saying he suffered two gunshot wounds among other injuries.

So much evil in this world, thanking god for watching over me. Sustained 2 gunshot wounds, a ruptured colon, and a broken forearm. — Sheldon Mack (@SMack_era) October 2, 2017

The son of a former B.C. news anchor was one of the over 500 people wounded in Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Hudson Mack, who used to anchor for CHEK news in Victoria, tweeted on Monday morning that his 21-year-old son Sheldon was shot when a lone gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

According to his father, Sheldon was celebrating his birthday at the festival.

Please say a prayer for the victims of #LasVegas shooting. Our son Sheldon was wounded. pic.twitter.com/VQffHEN6WE — Hudson Mack (@HudsonHMack) October 2, 2017

Mack was headed to Las Vegas to check on his son’s condition Monday morning, later tweeting his thanks to United Airlines at Vancouver International Airport.

At least 58 people were killed in the shooting, including 23-year-old Jordan McIldoon from Maple Ridge. A 28-year-old woman from Alberta was also among those killed.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge man Jordan McIldoon killed in Las Vegas shooting

The gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock, fatally shot himself in his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay resort from where he fired hundreds of rounds on the festival crowd across the street. As many as 10 rifles were found in the room, according to local authorities.

B.C. Premier John Horgan released a statement on Monday in response to the attack, calling it “horrible and incomprehensible.”

He offered condolences to McIldoon’s family and said the flags above both the Parliament buildings in Victoria and the provincial government buildings in Maple Ridge will be flown at half-mast in his honour.

READ MORE: Full coverage of the Las Vegas shooting