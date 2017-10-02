Maple Ridge man Jordan McIldoon killed in Las Vegas shooting

A Maple Ridge man is now confirmed to be one of the victims in the Las Vegas shooting Sunday night.

Jordan McIldoon, 25, was attending the outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip when the shots rang out.

He is the first Canadian publicly identified as someone killed in what is now known to be the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

McIldoon worked for Jacob Bros Construction in Surrey.

“We’re just all in shock,” says McIldoon’s boss Paul Simpson.

“He’s 25 years old, he’s a mechanic for us. We’re just in shock here.”

McIldoon was in Las Vegas with his girlfriend. He was just days away from his birthday and travelled to Vegas every year to celebrate. The couple were due to fly home on Monday.

At least 58 people are dead and more than 500 injured, after a lone gunman opened fire from a 32nd-floor hotel room at Mandalay Bay, raining bullets down on the festival.

