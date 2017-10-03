Las Vegas shooting: 3rd Canadian confirmed among dead in mass attack

A second Alberta woman has been identified as the third Canadian killed in the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

On Monday night, the Royal Canadian Legion in Jasper, Alta. confirmed the death of Calla Medig on their Facebook page.

The branch called the 28-year-old woman “a young, beautiful lady.” The Legion also offered thoughts and prayers to Medig’s family.

Dozens of people posted comments, expressing their sorrow and sending their thoughts and prayers to Medig’s loved ones.

READ MORE: Alberta woman killed in music festival attack

On Monday, Alberta’s Jessica Klymchuk was also confirmed to be one of the victims in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Klymchuk was an educational assistant, librarian and bus driver for St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview, Alta., according to Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

A gofundme page says Klymchuk passed away with her fiancé Brent by her side.

On Tuesday morning, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley sent her condolences to the families of the two Alberta women.

“On behalf of all Albertans, we are so deeply deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and in our prayers and in our hearts. All Albertans stand with you,” Notley said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge man Jordan McIldoon killed in Las Vegas shooting

Jordan Mclldoon, 25, of Maple Ridge, B.C. was the first Canadian Global News confirmed killed in the Las Vegas music festival shooting.