Las Vegas shooting: Alberta woman killed in music festival attack

An Alberta woman was among dozens of people killed at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

On Monday morning, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson both sent their condolences to the loved ones of Jessica Klymchuk, 28.

Notley later removed Klymchuk’s name and sent an updated tweet, referring only to an Albertan victim.

READ MORE: Canadians among 58 dead, over 500 injured after attack at music festival

Turns out the media outlet erred – #vegasshooting victim Jessica Klymchuk is from northern Alberta. Still, our hearts go out all the same. https://t.co/0Iv70NOUIi — Don Iveson (@doniveson) October 2, 2017

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division Supt. Betty Turpin released a statement that said Klymchuk was an educational assistant, librarian and bus drive for St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview, Alta.

“The scope of this tragedy is worldwide and we are feeling its impact here at home,” Turpin wrote.

“The district will be continuing to support our entire school family. We will have crisis support in place immediately and as as is needed.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge man Jordan McIldoon killed in Las Vegas shooting

Jordan Mclldoon, 25, of Maple Ridge, B.C. is the second Canadian Global News has confirmed was killed in the mass shooting. Two other Canadians were confirmed to be injured.

As of noon (MT) Monday, at least 58 people were killed and more than 515 people were injured in the attack.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting: Alberta man injured in deadly music festival attack

The carnage started at around 10 p.m. local time (11 p.m. MT) after the gunman smashed out the windows of his room and opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 people at the music festival, which was taking place across the road from the Mandalay Bay hotel on the famous Las Vegas strip.

Authorities said Stephen Craig Paddock was the lone gunman in the shooting.

READ MORE: What we know about gunman Stephen Paddock

Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev., was found dead in his Mandalay Bay hotel room after the shooting. Police believe he died by suicide as officers closed in.

Police have yet to determine a motive.

The attack is the deadliest mass shooting ever in the United States. In 2016, a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in June 2016.