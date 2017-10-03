Childhood friends mourn death of Tara Roe in Las Vegas shooting: ‘She is a force that will be missed’

Long-time friends of Tara Roe, the fourth Canadian pronounced dead following the deadly massacre in Las Vegas Sunday night, are sharing memories of the 34-year-old mother of two young boys.

Friends told Global News Roe was in Vegas with her husband, Zach, and that the couple was celebrating their anniversary with friends.

Loretta Hamilton lives on the same street as Roe’s parents — the street where Roe grew up as a child.

“There are two little boys today that don’t have a mom,” Hamilton said. “There’s a handsome young man who does not have his wife…Our beautiful friends, Mark and Brenda, who are missing their daughter.”

Hamilton said the couple was separated during the mass shooting and explained that husband Zach frantically searched for his wife until Monday evening, when he was given the news she had died.

Hamilton and her daughter, Amy Cochrane, described the young mom as a mischievous little girl when she was growing up in the neighbourhood.

“Her absence will never go away and for that we are truly sorry,” Hamilton said. “For her family and for all of us, we are all sorry that we don’t have her to love and care for.”

Cochrane recalled adventures with Roe and smiled as she shared funny memories.

“All the kids around here grew up from when we were pretty much babies,” Cochrane said.

“It’s heartbreaking she’s no longer with us.”

Roe’s parents and sister still live in Brandon, Man.

Hamilton said Roe’s mom was in Alberta Tuesday, where Tara and Zach lived.

She is taking care of Tara’s sons while her father has gone to Vegas to meet Zach and bring his daughter’s body home.

