Albertans return home after mass shooting in Las Vegas

Albertans leaving Las Vegas continued to arrive at the YYC Calgary International Airport Tuesday, just days after the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Niki Grant, from Okotoks, was staying at the Planet Hollywood resort, where many people ran to safety after the shooting began.

“People were running and there was a lady that came on our elevator covered in blood,” Grant said.

“There was blood everywhere. It was bad; it was a really bad situation.”

Faye Roseth changed her flight and came home early, as her family was worried about her safety. She and her husband are among those that decided not go to the concert at the last minute.

“We were planning to go,” Roseth said. “But we just looked at the time of it and the cost.”

Sheri Pilon had a similar story.

“We were in the middle of driving when we decided, ‘We’re really tired tonight. Let’s go back and pack.’ So we didn’t.”

It was a decision they are all glad they made.

“For some reason we decided not to go. Just last-minute-type deal; just lucked out,” vacationer Val Kary said.

