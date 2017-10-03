2 people with Saskatchewan connections injured in Las Vegas mass shooting

Donations are pouring in for a former Saskatchewan resident who was seriously injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Ryan Sarrazin was one of over 500 people injured when a gunman opened fire Sunday evening from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

A GoFundMe page was set up for Sarrazin, who now lives in Alberta but was originally from Spiritwood.

Over $51,000 has been raised, which will be used to assist with Sarrazin’s medical and travel expenses.

Sarrazin is not the only person injured at the Route 91 Music Festival with a Saskatchewan connection.

Carrie-Lynn Denis of Leoville was shot in the foot.

Kim Ackerson, the regional manager for Innovation Credit Union, said Denis was OK but didn’t have more information.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured, after Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on some 22,000 people at the music festival.

Four Canadians are among the dead.

Jordan Mclldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C. was the first Canadian Global News confirmed killed in the Las Vegas music festival shooting.

On Monday, Alberta’s Jessica Klymchuk was confirmed to be the second of the Canadian victims in the Las Vegas shooting.

An Alberta woman, Calla Medig, was confirmed as the third Canadian killed at the festival.

Tara Roe, from Okotoks, Alta., has been identified as the fourth victim.

It was the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

