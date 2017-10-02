Calgary-area mother missing following Las Vegas shooting

Family and friends are frantically trying to find information about a Calgary-area mother who has been missing since the Las Vegas music festival shooting Sunday night.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting – Canadians among dozens dead, over 500 injured after attack at music festival

A photo of Tara Roe is being shared on several social media sites.

One post reads: “We are worried sick and her family needs her found safe.”

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting – Alberta woman killed in music festival attack

Roe, 34, is a model in Calgary and a mother of two.

A friend told Global News she was in Las Vegas with her husband.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting – What Canadians should do when caught up in violence while abroad

At least 59 people are dead, including two Canadians, and more than 500 were injured, after a lone gunman opened fire from a 32nd-floor hotel room, raining bullets down on attendees at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Police said Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, opened fire on some 22,000 people before police stormed the hotel room perched above the strip and found the suspect dead.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting – Gunman’s brother ‘completely dumbfounded’ after attack

Watch below: Christine Berry from the Calgary Counselling Centre talks to Scott Fee about dealing with tragic current events in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting.

With files from Global’s Adam Frisk