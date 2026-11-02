Savannah Guthrie makes plea for answers 9 months after mom’s disappearance

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Savannah Guthrie has issued a new plea asking for help to find her mother Nancy Guthrie, nine months after her disappearance.

“Found this old drawing from my daughter today. It says so much about how I feel. The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ – as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids,” Guthrie wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“But it’s not and it never will be. For Annie and Tommy, for Cam and Kristine, for Mike and me and for all of mom’s beloved grandchildren: we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward,” she continued.

1:58 Sheriff at the centre of Nancy Guthrie investigation speaks

“We need someone to help us, tell us what you know. Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us,” the Today show host added.

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Guthrie went on to thank “all of those who have been kind and shown the best of humanity.”

On Friday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said members of a task force dedicated to solving the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie travelled to Florida to help pursue a DNA analysis.

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“The Nancy Guthrie Task Force continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a post on X.

Authorities revealed that investigators travelled to Florida to meet with lab scientists to see “what more could be done to advance the case.”

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“A number of ideas were discussed, and we continue to work with all of our partners to solve this case,” police added. “We want to remind the public that no tip is too small. Even the smallest piece of information could be critical to this investigation.”

Authorities believe Nancy, 84, was taken against her will after they found blood near the doorstep of her home in the foothills outside Tucson, Ariz., in February. The FBI later released surveillance videos showing a masked man on the porch that night.

In September, Arizona police said they were looking into the possibility of a new ransom note linked to Nancy’s disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that it is working with the FBI Guthrie Task Force following “a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.”

“Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said in a statement.

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Authorities previously released two ransom notes initially sent to a Tucson television station days after the mother of Today show host went missing on Feb. 1.

The first note, sent Feb. 2, said Guthrie was safe but scared and would be released unharmed once her captors received US$4 million in cryptocurrency. The second note, sent Feb. 6, said Nancy died shortly after she was kidnapped.

In July, a 42-year-old California man pleaded guilty to sending a fake ransom note to the family of Nancy following her disappearance.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, announced that Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, Calif., pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device.

In August, Callella was sentenced to two five-year probation terms, to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and report to the probation office within 72 hours of sentencing, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.

No suspects have been arrested in Nancy’s disappearance.

In late July, Guthrie issued a plea asking for help to find her mother.

In a video shared to Instagram, Guthrie appeared to be speaking to her mother’s alleged abductor, asking them to “do the right thing” and “tell us where to look for her.”

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“I’m coming on today with a very specific message. It has been months since our mom was taken from us. Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed,” Guthrie began. “We have done our part. But we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts.”

Guthrie said the world can be “a cruel and unforgiving place.”

“I know that you have tried to do things the right way,” she said, appearing to address the person who allegedly kidnapped her mother. “So I am asking you — begging you — to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end.”

“For all of us, no matter where we’ve been and what we’ve done, I believe there is always a way home,” she continued. “Please make the right choice.”