Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Montreal priest convicted of youth sex abuse facing new charges

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 1, 2026 12:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal archdiocese strips Brian Boucher of priesthood'
Montreal archdiocese strips Brian Boucher of priesthood
WATCH: Montreal archdiocese strips Brian Boucher of priesthood – Oct 23, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A former Montreal priest who sexually abused two boys under his tutelage is facing new child porn charges.

Brian Boucher, 64, was scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon after being charged with possessing and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, court documents show.

In 2019, Boucher was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing two boys; he was found guilty in one case and pleaded guilty to another.

Boucher was released on statutory release on July 23, 2024, under a residency condition, parole documents show. He was transferred to another facility in February 2025 following “multiple incidents with a co-resident.”

In December, a geographic restriction was imposed at Correctional Service of Canada’s (CSC) recommendation.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The CSC assesses that you are not trustworthy, have a history of not respecting the emotional boundaries of others which puts the victims and the victims’ families at risk of further trauma,” the parole documents state.

Story continues below advertisement
“After a careful review of your file, the Board concludes that you have engaged in behaviour related to your crime cycle, have not respected the instructions of the CMT [case management team], and do not show understanding of the special condition to not contact the victim.”
Click to play video: 'Former judge finds Montreal’s archdiocese failed to address red flags in handling of priest’s abuse'
Former judge finds Montreal’s archdiocese failed to address red flags in handling of priest’s abuse

The documents also show that last year, Boucher was acquitted of charges of sexual assault, voyeurism and criminal harassment against another inmate in the prison where he was serving his sentence.

The charges Boucher now faces are related to alleged activities this past April.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices