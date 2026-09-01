Former Montreal priest convicted of youth sex abuse facing new charges

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A former Montreal priest who sexually abused two boys under his tutelage is facing new child porn charges.

Brian Boucher, 64, was scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon after being charged with possessing and accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, court documents show.

In 2019, Boucher was sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually abusing two boys; he was found guilty in one case and pleaded guilty to another.

Boucher was released on statutory release on July 23, 2024, under a residency condition, parole documents show. He was transferred to another facility in February 2025 following “multiple incidents with a co-resident.”

In December, a geographic restriction was imposed at Correctional Service of Canada’s (CSC) recommendation.

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“The CSC assesses that you are not trustworthy, have a history of not respecting the emotional boundaries of others which puts the victims and the victims’ families at risk of further trauma,” the parole documents state.

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“After a careful review of your file, the Board concludes that you have engaged in behaviour related to your crime cycle, have not respected the instructions of the CMT [case management team], and do not show understanding of the special condition to not contact the victim.”

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The documents also show that last year, Boucher was acquitted of charges of sexual assault, voyeurism and criminal harassment against another inmate in the prison where he was serving his sentence.

The charges Boucher now faces are related to alleged activities this past April.