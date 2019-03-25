Montreal priest sentenced to eight years for sexually abusing two underage boys

A Montreal priest who sexually abused two boys has been handed an eight-year prison term.

Rev. Brian Boucher was impassive as Quebec court Judge Patricia Compagnone announced she agreed with a joint sentencing recommendation from the Crown and defence.

Boucher was handcuffed by a court constable and led away as his two victims, who were present in court, looked on.

Both delivered victim-impact statements earlier today explaining the abuse would stay with them always.

Following a trial, Boucher was found guilty Jan. 8 of sexually assaulting one of the victims.

In the second case, the Catholic priest pleaded guilty to sex-related charges as a trial was set to begin Jan. 21.

Crown prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard says the victims are satisfied with the outcome.

“Seeing Brian Boucher taken away in handcuffs was a symbolic end to a long journey,” Sheppard said.

“It was a long process for them, but a victorious one. But even with a conviction, and a sentence that is a substantial sentence, it will not undo or take away the pain they have suffered and continue to suffer.”

Boucher worked in 10 Montreal-area churches between 1985 and 2015.

The abuse took place at two churches, between 1995 and 1999 in the case of one victim and between 2008 and 2011 in the other.

